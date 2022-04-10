TRS Leader Inspects Plan For Protest Tomorrow In Support Of Farmers

MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla and MPs inspect arrangements for tomorrow's protest

MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla along with MPs Suresh Reddy and BB Patil and Planning Board Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar inspected the arrangements for tomorrow's protest to demand better programmes for farmers at Telangana Bhavan.

The TRS is all set to protect the interest of Telangana farmers in light of indifferent behaviour of the centre for paddy procurement, Ms Kalvakuntla said.

Ahead of the protest in Delhi on Monday, Ms Kalvakuntla inspected the protest site and spoke with reporters, when she reaffirmed that the schemes and policies of the centre are a threat to national food security. "The TRS party will fight for the interest of farmers," she said.

She praised the efforts and vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said it was the sheer grit of the Chief Minister that made "barren Telangana into a prosperous and productive land" that is ready to serve the rest of the country.

Ms Kalvakuntla said no government has prospered ever at the cost of farmers in India and reminded the BJP government the consequences of ignoring farmers.

The TRS-led protest in Delhi would be attended by state ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives, the party tweeted.

The party has put up hoardings in the national capital demanding that there should be one paddy procurement policy in the country.