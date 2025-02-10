Telangana's Chilkur Balaji Temple Priest Alleges Assault, Files Complaint

CS Rangarajan, the head priest of the renowned Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana's Rangareddy district, has filed a complaint with the Moinabad police, alleging that he was physically assaulted at his residence.

According to the Moinabad police, the priest reported that some individuals engaged in an argument with him and later manhandled him on Friday.

"Priest Rangarajan filed a complaint stating that some individuals argued with and manhandled him at his residence on Friday. We are currently investigating the matter," said the Inspector of Moinabad police station.

The Chilkur Balaji Temple, often referred to as the "Visa Balaji Temple," is a popular pilgrimage site known for attracting devotees seeking blessings for travel abroad.

Earlier, actor Priyanka Chopra had visited the Chilkur Balaji Temple and offered prayers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)