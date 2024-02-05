Telangana To Adopt State Anthem, Cabinet Approves Caste Census

The Telangana cabinet also decided to hold a caste census in the state.

The Telangana cabinet headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has decided to change its official abbreviation and adopt a new state anthem. Telangana Talli, the symbolic mother goddess of the state, will also be reimagined in a new look.

Andre Sri's 'Jaya Jaya Ho Telangana' will be made the state anthem while the state's abbreviation will be changed to TG from TS. The ruling dispensation has accused the former regime to have chosen 'TS' to match their party name. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which was changed to reflect their national aspirations.

The cabinet also decided to hold a caste census in the state - in line with the Congress's promise to hold it across the nation after coming to power. Mr Reddy had last month said that caste census will be taken up in the state soon.

These were among the decisions announced ahead of the Telangana budget session that begins Thursday.

Chief Minister Reddy has also challenged his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), his son KT Rama Rao (KTR) and nephew Harish Rao for a debate on the floor of the assembly on irrigation projects. BRS has accepted the challenge.

The Congress and the BRS have been locked in a war of words, accusing the other side of letting down the interests of the state and the farmers.

The state government will also implement gas and power guarantees during the session - the Chief Minister will make the announcements in the assembly.

The cabinet has also issued orders to allocate 100 acres for a new high court complex in Rajendranagar district.