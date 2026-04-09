Telangana Teacher Tied To Tree Over Husband's Money Dispute

An Anganwadi teacher was allegedly tied to a tree and abused by a group of villagers in Telangana's Sangareddy district after they accused her husband of collecting money from them and not returning it.

The incident took place on Wednesday. According to police, the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Vasanthakumari, who was at work when five villagers came to meet her.

The accused have been identified as Outi Bandappa, Kotagiri Ramulu, Bhootala Vaidyanath, Oute Sayavva and Chakali Balamani.

Police said the villagers were upset as Vasanthakumari's husband, Prabhakar, had allegedly collected money from them and later failed to return it.

As they were unable to locate Prabhakar, the group allegedly confronted Vasanthakumari instead. Police said the accused dragged her out, tied her to a tree in the village and shouted at her in front of others. She was also abused using objectionable language, leaving her frightened and humiliated.

Some villagers who witnessed the incident later informed the victim's family. After being freed, Vasanthakumari approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police teams are collecting statements from villagers and are trying to trace all those involved in the incident.

Kangti town Sub-Inspector Durga Reddy said the police are treating the matter seriously and strict action will be taken against the accused.

"We have registered a case against all the accused based on the complaint given by the victim. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. We are identifying the role of each person involved, and strict action will be taken according to law," he said.

The officer added that police are also examining the allegations made against the victim's husband in connection with the money dispute.