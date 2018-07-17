Telangana Prisons Department Not To Sell Petrol To Riders Without Helmets

The order will come into effect from Wednesday (File)

As part of its efforts to make people aware of road safety measures, the Telangana Prisons department has decided not to sell fuel from the petrol stations run by it to two-wheeler riders without helmets, with the order coming into effect from Wednesday.

The department operates 13 petrol stations in Hyderabad city and different districts which are manned by some released prisoners, convicts serving sentences and former jail personnel.

"The department has issued instructions to all its 13 existing petrol bunks and eight upcoming petrol pumps all over Telangana not to supply fuel and other lubricants to all those bike riders who are not wearing helmets," Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services) VK Singh said.

It is expected that the motorcyclists will choose to wear helmet instead of foregoing supply of fuel from the Prisons Department-run petrol pumps because of quality and purity of the fuel provided from its bunks, Singh said, adding "This will also send a message to the two-wheeler riders as well as to society."

Referring to reports on people riding motorcycles without heltmet and meeting with accidents, and dying, Singh said, "It is felt that the prisons department's move will bring down the number of accidents and deaths of young bikers though it will cut down our business of sale of petrol."

"But, business and earning revenue is not our aim but doing good for the society is," he said.