Telangana Minister Decides Against Taking First Covid Shot After PM Warning

Eatala Rajender is Telangana's Health Minister.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who had declared he would take the first vaccine shot today, did not do so today citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "strict instruction" that health workers should be first in line.

Yesterday, the minister had said he would take the first shot to instill confidence among people who still had apprehensions regarding safety

But on Saturday, PMO reiterated that politicians should not jump the queue and must wait their turn even if they were only trying to inspire confidence.

The Prime Minister's warning came after the Haryana government requested that public representatives like MPs and MLAs be included in the first phase of vaccination.

Health ministers of Bihar and Odisha also reportedly demanded that public representatives from panchayats to Parliament be considered frontline workers and be vaccinated.

In the government's priority list for the first round, health workers and frontline workers like the police, civil defence personnel and sanitation workers are at the top.

Other high risk groups, including people above 50 and those who have co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, come next.