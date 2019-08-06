Telangana Man Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, Kills Her, Their 2 Children

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, police said. (Representational)

A man, who suspected his wife of having an affair, allegedly murdered her and their two children, including a foster son, at their house in Vikarabad district in Telangana. He later surrendered to police.

The 32-year-old private firm employee hit his wife and their 5-year-old daughter with a rod. He later strangled his nine-year-old son to death late Sunday, they said.

The man suspected his wife, who had previously been married, of having an affair after seeing some messages on her phone, police said.

He used to get drunk and argue with her over the matter, they said.

On Sunday night, the two got into a heated argument following which the man killed her. He thought of committing suicide, but didn't, police said based on his statement.

The woman had the son from her first marriage while the girl was from the second marriage with the accused, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and he was taken into custody, they added.

