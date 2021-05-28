Lockdown Violators Being Sent To Non-Covid Isolation Centres In This City

The police have been patrolling the streets to enforce lockdown in Telangana

A city in Telangana, which is enforcing the statewide COVID-19 lockdown, has been stepping up the pressure on those violating the restrictions by sending them to non-Covid isolation centres.

In the absence of enough vaccines and battered by new waves of infections and mutant strains of the coronavirus, states everywhere have taken to lockdown measures to break the cycle of transmission.

The lockdown violators in Peddapalli district's Ramagundam are counselled by police officials and released later, reported news agency ANI. This special drive is the initiative of Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana.

The 10-day lockdown, in effect from May 12, allows a 6 am to 10 am daily window for all activities.

Pictures circulating show the violators being dragged into government vehicles and taken away even as they put up a resistance.

The police have been patrolling the streets to enforce lockdown in Telangana and ensure that curbs are not violated or lockdown exemptions misused by people.

Last Friday, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar warned the citizens not to come out of their houses . "This is a warning that we will be very firm from May 22. After 10 a.m do not come out of your houses," he posted in an audio message on Twitter.

In another tweet, he warned that if people are found violating the Disaster Management Act and lockdown, their vehicles will be seized.

"The impact of #LockDown has been showing good signs. The positive cases are coming down. However, it can further improve if we all voluntarily put a restraint on ourselves. Be indoors, be safe and keep the city safe," he underlined in another tweet on May 26.