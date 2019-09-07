KCR To Expand Telangana Cabinet On Sunday

In addition to K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Cabinet comprises 11 members at present.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will expand his cabinet on Sunday. The Chief Minister decided to undertake the exercise (at 4 PM) on Sunday, which is an auspicious day of ''Dasami'', an official release said today.

Mr Rao has informed Governor-designate Tamilisai Soundararajan about the Cabinet expansion, it said.

Mr Soundararajan will take over as the new Governor of Telangana on Sunday in place of ESL Narasimhan (who stepped down) on Saturday.

The release said the cabinet would meet on Sunday evening to approve the budget.

There has been speculation and demands from some MLAs that Rao's son K T Rama Rao, who is working president of the ruling TRS, be taken into the council of ministers.

Another notable absenteein the present cabinet is the Chief Minister's nephew and senior TRS MLA T Harish Rao, who had handled irrigation earlier.

His exclusion from the Cabinet after TRS came to power for the second time in December last year with a thumping majority came as a surprise to some.

