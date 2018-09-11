Telangana Election: Asaduddin Owaisi's Party Releases 1st Candidates List

Asaduddin Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi would contest from Chandrayangutta assembly segment in Hyderabad, according to an AIMIM release.

Telangana | | Updated: September 11, 2018 16:36 IST
Hyderabad: 

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen or AIMIM today announced its first list of seven candidates for the coming legislative assembly elections in Telangana.

Mr Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi would contest from Chandrayangutta assembly segment in Hyderabad, according to an AIMIM release.

The other candidates announced are: Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Mohd Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and Kausar Moinuddin (Karwan).

AIMIM had seven MLAs in the state legislative assembly dissolved last week.

Legislative assembly elections were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year. However, the assembly was dissolved as per the recommendation made by the TRS government, necessitating elections ahead of schedule.
 

