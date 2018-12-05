Telangana Election: Chandrababu Naidu Asks Voters To 'Revolt' Against TRS

The TRS is bound to lose the election due to its inefficient rule, said Chandrababu Naidu.

Just a day before campaigning ends for Telangana Assembly elections Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu urged voters in Telangana to "revolt" against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

"The TRS is bound to lose the election due to its inefficient rule for four and a half years. They have done nothing for the state and so are indulging in verbal attacks against opposition parties' alliance," Mr Naidu said while addressing a rally on Tuesday.

Mr Naidu claimed that while his vision was the reason for the development of Hyderabad, developmental works became stagnant during the TRS' rule.

"The city which was clean and green once has now become a garbage pit. Congress and TDP have votes in their favour, while the TRS has cash bags on its side," alleged the TDP chief.

Continuing his attack against TRS and Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), he said: "TRS is scared of the people's mandate and so they are conducting bogus surveys to confuse them."

Telangana Assembly elections are due on December 7 while counting of votes will take place on December 11.