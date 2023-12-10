Files Torn At Telangana Government Office, Case Against Ex-Minister's Aide

Watchman said that he had seen Kalyan Kumar and four other men in office.

Several crucial documents were destroyed at the office of the Department of Animal Husbandry in Telangana on Friday, the police said.

A complaint has been registered against the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former Minister of Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, for destroying the files and the security cameras at the office.

Police said a First Information report or FIR was registered against Kalyan Kumar and four others based on a complaint filed by the watchman at the office.

The watchman told the police that he was on a routine check when he found the office of Kalyan Kumar ransacked and papers torn, dumped in polythene bags.

He said that he had seen Kalyan Kumar and four other men - Mohan, Elijah, Venkatesh and Prasanth - in the office corridor at the time of the incident. "I suspect Kalyan with the help of these four people might have taken away some key documents," the watchman said in his complaint.

"Some of the security cameras were also found broken and hanging on walls," officials said.

Police said further investigation is on in the case.