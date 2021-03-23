On Camera, Viewers' Stand Collapses At Telangana Kabaddi Event; 60 Hurt

A dramatic footage of the accident is being widely circulated on social media. (Representational)

At least 60 people were injured when the spectators' stand collapsed during a Kabaddi match on Monday in Telangana.

Dramatic footage of the stand crashing down, taking people with it, is being widely circulated on social media.

The incident took place at Suryapet, shortly after the launch of a national Kabaddi championship.

All the injured were taken to hospital.

"We are monitoring the situation at both the gallery and at the hospital," senior police official R Bhaskaran told PTI over phone.

The collapse was apparently due to the weak temporary structure made of wood and other materials, the official told news agency PTI, adding that the exact cause of the accident would be known only after the investigation.

The event saw a huge turnout of around 5,000 spectators, of which around 2,000 were at the stand that collapsed.

The event also saw blatant violation of basic coronavirus guidelines like social distancing and face masks at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in the number of cases.