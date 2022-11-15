Special Investigation Team Will Continue To Probe Telangana MLAs Poaching Case: Court

A high court judge shall monitor the investigation and the SIT has to submit the progress of inquiry

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the TRS MLAs poaching case will continue to probe.

While disposing of a petition by the BJP seeking a CBI probe into the whole episode, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy said there shall be no selective leakage of investigation or materials gathered during inquiry.

The bench further said it is the responsibility of the head of the SIT- CV Anand (Hyderabad Police Commissioner) to ensure that the same is scrupulously followed.

The TRS government on November 9 ordered setting up a seven- member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the case relating to alleged poaching of the ruling party MLAs.

The case of poaching was filed based on a complaint from Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the MLAs approached by the trio. Relevant sections of IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 were invoked against Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy on October 26.

As per a copy of the FIR, Rohith Reddy alleged the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator has to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

The members of the SIT include Rema Rajeshwari-SP Nalgonda, Kalmeshwar Shingenawar-DCP Crimes, Cyberabad, and R Jagadishwar Reddy- DCP, Shamshabad.

A high court judge shall monitor the investigation and the SIT has to submit the progress of inquiry before him in a sealed cover from time to time, the bench added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)