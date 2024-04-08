Son Of KCR Party's Ex MLA Arrested In Road Accident Case

Ex Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakeel Aamir is the main accused in the case (Representational)

A former BRS MLA's son, who was on the run in connection with a road accident case here since December last year was arrested, Hyderabad police said on Monday.

Mohammed Aamir Raheel, son of former Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakeel Aamir, the main accused in the case, who had left the country immediately after committing the offence, surrendered before the police at Panjagutta police station on Sunday, as per the order of the Telangana High Court.

"On questioning, he confessed to have committed the offence. He was arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days," a police official said.

The former MLA's son was booked after he "rammed" his high-end car into the barricades near 'Praja Bhavan' under Panjagutta police station limits on December 24.

During the course of investigation, it was found the main accused who actually drove the car and committed the offence had not only escaped police custody after the incident but also influenced the police official in manipulation of facts by way of allowing impersonation and causing disappearance of evidence in collusion with some others, police said.

The case was registered based on the complaint by traffic police personnel related to reckless and dangerous driving of the car on the main road and causing a collision with traffic regulation barricades creating terror on the road, a release from Hyderabad police said.

Police had also subsequently issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Mohammed Raheel, who had "fled" to Dubai via Mumbai to be with his father. The High Court had recently temporarily suspended the LOC till April 19, police said.

So far, 15 persons including Mohammed Raheel and two police officers have been arrested, they said.

The former legislator, who has also been booked as one of the accused in the case and against whom police had also issued LOC, is yet to appear before the investigating officer as per orders of the High Court, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)