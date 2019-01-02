Secunderabad Railway Station Hoists Tricolour, South Central Zone's First

This is in keeping with Railway Board's order to hoist the national flag at A1 category railway stations.

Secunderabad Railway Station became the first railway station of South Central Railway (SCR) zone to hoist a huge tricolour on a 100-foot tall pole at its main entrance in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

This is in keeping with the Railway Board's order to hoist the national flag at A1 category railway stations.

The flag is an effort of Secunderabad to "rekindle the spirit of nationalism" and "instill a sense of pride" among rail passengers, a press release from the South Central Railway said.

The flag was unfurled by senior cabin man R Ashoka Chary and senior technician Gopal Reddy.

Station manager CBN Prasad and superintendent of government railway police Ashok Kumar were present on the occasion, the release said.

The flag would be guarded by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), it added.