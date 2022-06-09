Rituals At Telangana's Srilakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Conclude

The temple is now open to the devotees.

The rituals at the Srilakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Telangana's Nizamabad district concluded today.

The Mahayagya at the temple was performed by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC K Kavitha and her husband Anil Kumar over the last five days.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's wife K Shobha also performed the rituals at the temple at Nandipet Mandal of Nizamabad district today.

The temple is now open to the devotees.

The Maha Poornahuti was held early this morning, followed by Maha Kumbha Prokshana. The installation of idols of Shanti Kalyanam and Mahadashirvachanam marked the conclusion of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by several devotees and dignitaries.