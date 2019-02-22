Telangana Announces Rs 25 Lakh Each To Pulwama Soldiers' Families

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao made the announcement while moving a resolution in the state Assembly to condemn the Pulwama terror attack.

Telangana | | Updated: February 22, 2019 14:28 IST
Telangana assembly condemned the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF soldiers.


Hyderabad: 

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance each to families of the 40 CRPF soldiers killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

He made the announcement while moving a resolution in the state Assembly to condemn the terror attack claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit.

The resolution was unanimously passed with members cutting across party lines condemning the attack. The House also observed a two-minute silence.

As soon as the House met for the Budget session, the Chief Minister moved the resolution and termed the attack as "inhuman" and "barbaric".

"This was an attack on the nation," he said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families."

Leader of Opposition Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the entire nation was united behind the families of the victims.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) legislator Ahmed Balala and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Raja Singh also backed the resolution and condemned the attack.

