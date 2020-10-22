Pregnant Woman Dies By Suicide In Telangana, Dowry Harassment Alleged

A five months pregnant woman has died by suicide Telangana in Papireddy Nagar in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
The woman's mother has filed a complaint alleging that her daughter's husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry, police said.
An inspector at Jagadgiri Gutta PS told ANI, "The woman Krishna Priya, a five-month pregnant woman died by suicide at around 8:30 pm to 9 pm yesterday. The woman's mother has given a complaint alleging that Priya's husband and in-laws were harassing her by demanding dowry."
A case under the relevant sections has been registered; however, the accused is yet to be arrested.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|1860-2662-345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)