Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena To Contest 32 Seats In Telangana Assembly Polls

Pawan Kalyan has recently announced an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), (File)

The Jana Sena Party led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan would contest 32 assembly constituencies out of the total 119 in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, party leaders said on Monday.

Announcing the party's decision here, they indicated that Pawan Kalyan would campaign in the polls.

Pawan Kalyan has recently announced an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the assembly polls in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)