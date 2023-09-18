'Only Agenda To Win Telangana Elections': Congress Leader DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the only agenda of the Congress was to win the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections while also helping the Opposition bloc - INDIA - of which it is also a part, prevail over the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad on Sunday, Shivakumar said, "Our only agenda is to win the Telangana (Assembly) elections and help INDIA emerge victorious in the next general elections. There is no other agenda at this point."

On the Special Session of Parliament starting Monday, the Karnataka deputy chief minister said it was unfortunate that the session was being convened without any agenda on the table.

"What is evident from this (Special Session of Parliament) is that there is no law in the country. This had never happened before in the history of our parliamentary democracy. There is no agenda on the table for this special parliamentary session. This is very unfortunate," he added.

The Special Session till September 22 will begin in the old Parliament building but later move to the new one on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, sources said.

Earlier, on Saturday, the CWC adopted a resolution to make the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) an ideological and electoral success.

The newly constituted Congress panel also adopted multiple resolutions ranging from political and economic to security and other matters.

"CWC wholeheartedly welcomes the continuing consolidation of the INDIA. This has already rattled the Prime Minister and the BJP. The CWC reiterates the Congress party's resolve to make the INDIA initiative an ideological and electoral success so that our country is freed from divisive and polarising politics, the forces of social equity and justice are strengthened, and the people get a Union Government that is responsible, responsive, sensitive, transparent and accountable," the resolution read.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, said the CWC will discuss preparations for assembly polls in five states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)