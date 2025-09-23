On Camera, Telangana Cop Slaps Farmer Waiting In Queue For Hours Amid Urea Shortage

A police constable, Deshya Naik, was caught on camera slapping a farmer who was waiting in a long queue for urea at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) office in Nalgonda district of Telangana. The incident occurred amidst a severe urea shortage that has led to a breakdown of law and order and a near-stampede situation in the state.

Farmers, who have been struggling for days to get urea for their crops, had lined up as early as 3 in the morning. However, as the crowd swelled, the situation became chaotic. The police, who were deployed to control the crowd, seemed overwhelmed and lost control.

The constable's act of slapping a farmer escalated tensions further, with farmers expressing their outrage over the police's high-handedness.

The situation got so out of hand that a near-stampede unfolded, causing three female farmers to lose consciousness. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This incident is the latest in a series of similar events across Telangana, where the ongoing urea shortage has led to farmer protests and clashes with authorities.

Farmers in Nirmal district, for instance, recently protested after a Dalit farmer was allegedly pushed out of a PACS office by the CEO when he came for urea.

Rajendra, in charge at the PACS office in Nirmal district, responded to allegations put on him by the farmers.

"When the farmers came inside and asked if their Aadhar cards were linked, I said that if they came inside like this, it would be chaos. I got up and said, "move aside, brother". That is all. What more can I say?" he said.

The state government has come under fire for its handling of the crisis, with opposition parties criticising the use of police force against frustrated farmers.

Meanwhile, the government has appealed to the central government for more urea, promising farmers that the supply will be restored soon.