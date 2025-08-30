BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Detained For Protest Rally Over Urea Crisis

High drama unfolded in the heart of Hyderabad today as leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, including Working President KT Rama Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao, were detained by police during a protest rally over the state's ongoing urea crisis.

The demonstration, which began at the State Assembly, saw BRS leaders and workers marching towards the Agriculture Commissioner's office with empty fertilizer bags to highlight the plight of farmers.

The protest, marked by powerful and emotive slogans, centered on the critical shortage of urea that has gripped Telangana's agricultural sector. Protesters chanted, "Ganapati bappa morya, kavalayya urea" ("Lord Ganesha, we want urea") and "empty sacks to farmers, sacks with cash to Delhi," directly accusing the ruling Congress government of neglecting farmers while allegedly siphoning funds.

The delegation reached the Agriculture Commissioner's office and handed over a petition demanding an assurance that urea would be supplied to the farmers.

Subsequently, the BRS leaders sat on a protest, continuing their slogans. A heavy police contingent tried to move away the BRS leaders.

In a tense confrontation, KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, along with other party members, were taken into custody. As he was being escorted away, Harish Rao was heard confronting the police, asserting that the Revanth Reddy-led government had failed to pay state employees on time, adding another dimension to the BRS's accusations of government mismanagement.

The protest is the latest political flashpoint in a deepening agricultural crisis in Telangana. The state has been facing a severe shortage of urea, a vital fertilizer for crops, especially paddy, during the ongoing Kharif season.

Critics point to growing demand versus short supply. This year's early and favourable monsoon has led to a record high in paddy cultivation, significantly increasing the demand for urea. However, the state government has claimed that it has received only a fraction of its allocated quota from the Central government.

The Congress government has publicly accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana and causing the shortage. In contrast, the BRS and BJP have blamed the state government for mismanagement and creating panic among farmers.

The shortage has left farmers in distress. Reports from various districts show long queues at distribution centres, with farmers waiting for days to receive a meagre amount of fertiliser. This has not only led to protests in rural areas but has also raised fears of lower crop yields and financial losses, further compounding rural distress.

The BRS protest today was an effort to seize on this issue and position itself as the voice of the farmers, while simultaneously challenging the Congress government's alleged administrative competence. This comes even as the P C Ghose Commission report on the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project is set to be tabled and discussed in the Assembly.

