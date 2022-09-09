On Camera, Man Moves Mic Away, Confronts Himanta Sarma On Hyderabad Stage

The man, who was wearing a magenta scarf, was quickly overpowered and taken off the stage.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's rally in Hyderabad had an uninvited guest on Friday - a man who tried to tear away the mic from its stand, as the BJP leader stood by unfazed.

He was also seen glaring at Mr Sharma and saying something.

#WATCH | Telangana: A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/HFX0RqVEd8 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

The man, who was wearing a magenta scarf - the colour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR's party - was quickly overpowered and taken off the stage.

Mr Sarma is in Hyderabad as a guest of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti for the Ganesh festival and other events.

The Assam Chief Minister, who visited a prominent temple in the city earlier in the day, hit out at his Telangana counterpart.

"Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics, but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country's politics should be free from dynastic politics," Mr Sarma told news agency ANI.

"A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one, and polarisation between the two has always existed," he added.

The BJP and KCR's the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been amping up attacks on each other in recent months ahead of next year's state polls and the national elections in 2024.

KCR has launched stinging attacks on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his quest to rally opposition parties and pitch an united front for the general elections.