Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Telangana Crosses 1 Lakh: State Report

Telangana's COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,01,865, a state government report said (Representational)

The total coronavirus cases in Telangana crossed the one lakh mark with 2,474 fresh cases being added, health officials said today, adding that with seven more people succumbing to the virus, the number of deaths in the state have reached 744.

Out of the fresh cases, 447 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by districts of Ranga Reddy 201, Nizamabad 153, Medchal 149, Khammam 125, Warangal Urban 123, Nalgonda 122, a state government bulletin said today, providing data as of 8 PM on August 21.

The overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,01,865 as 2,474 new cases were added, it said 1,768 people were discharged on Friday taking the total number of people getting discharged to 78,735 so far, while 22,386 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 43,095 samples were tested on Friday. Cumulatively, 8,91,173 samples have been tested.

The recovery rate was 77.29 per cent in the state, while it was 74.30 per cent in the country.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent. The percentage of deaths caused by COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.



