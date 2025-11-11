NIA Files 3 Chargesheets Against 21 Terrorists Of Banned Maoist Group

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed three separate chargesheets before the NIA special court in Hyderabad against 21 terrorists of the banned organisation, Communist Party of India (Maoist), in connection with three terror cases in Telangana.

The anti-terror agency named 20 arrested accused and one who is on the run, and charged them under stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The NIA's investigation revealed that all 21 accused were active participants in a broad conspiracy orchestrated by senior CPI (Maoist) leaders. The primary objective of the conspiracy was to wage a war against the government of India through violent and terror activities.

According to the agency, the Maoists aimed to transform the Karrigutta hills into a safe base for the terror outfit. This strategic objective was intended to promote the group's activities and establish a totalitarian regime, thereby threatening the sovereignty, integrity, and constitutional framework of the country.

The initial arrests were made by the Telangana Police in May this year across three different locations within the Mulugu district.

During the arrests, the police seized a significant cache of material, which included automatic assault rifles and ammunition, explosives, Maoist literature and several other incriminating materials crucial to the conspiracy.

The NIA has since taken over the investigation based on the three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by the state police. The agency stated that its investigation remains ongoing as it works to thwart attempts by CPI (Maoist) to revive its operations in Telangana and the surrounding border regions.