Man's Head Found At Idol's Feet, Telangana Cops Look For Body And Answers

Cops in Telangana's Nalgonda said they are yet to locate the man's body. (Disturbing visuals)

The severed head of a man was found at the idol's feet at a roadside place of worship in Telangana yesterday, prompting police to form eight teams to confirm the man's identity and find what led to the gruesome crime.

The incident, reported in Nalgonda district, has pointed to the human sacrifice angle due to the manner in which the head was placed at the feet of the idol of Goddess Kali.

Deputy Police Superintendent, Devarakonda, Anand Reddy said that they suspect that the man, who appears to be in his 30s, was killed elsewhere and his head was then brought to the spot and placed at the feet of the idol. He said they are investigating all angles.

Police said they are yet to locate the man's body and that they are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area to get to the bottom of the matter.

Horrifying visuals of the severed head at the idol's feet have gone viral on social media. Police too have shared photos to help confirm the man's identity.

Meanwhile, a family from nearby Suryapet has got in touch with police and said that facial features of the man matched with a 30-year-old mentally disturbed man who left home about two years ago.

The matter came to light after the priest at the roadside place of worship noticed the severed head at the feet of the idol and alerted police. On receiving the alert, police rushed to the spot and took up investigation after a case of murder was registered.