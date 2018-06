Police said Putta Mallaiah consumed insecticide and hanged himself (Representational)

A 50-year-old manallegedly killed his wife and committed suicide, over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday Putta Mallaiah and Radha, 42, residents of this district, had a quarrel over financial problems on Friday and he allegedly hit her on the head with a pestle, killing her on the spot, the police said.Later, Putta Mallaiah consumed insecticide and hanged himself from the ceiling, they added.