In Telangana, Man Arrested For Cheating Bank Of 14.5 Lakh

A man, who allegedly cheated the Telangana Grameena Bank of Rs 14.5 lakh by colluding with an official in the bank and taking a loan by producing fake documents, has been arrested, police said today.
J Viswanath, who was arrested on June 25, had allegedly used a fake sale deed of a plot and got the loan, a police release said.
Based on a complaint from the senior manager of the bank, a case was registered against him in February under various IPC sections, the release added.
