Chandrababu Naidu's Party Accuses Rival TRS, Telangana Cops Of Data Theft

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP has accused the Telangana government, police of stealing data from TDP App

Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party or TDP has alleged that the Telangana police has been assigned by K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS to get data from TDP's App service providers in Hyderabad.

Chandrababu Naidu's party alleged that the TRS wants to extract important information and pass it to the opposition parties. It further claimed that the TRS is attacking and jeopardising the future of technological companies serving TDP.

"Telangana police has been put to task by TRS to get data from TDP's App service providers in Hyderabad so that they can extract important information available of the Telugu Desam Party to be passed to the opposition parties. It is gross misuse of power to arm-twist the common man to get information which TRS has no right to have," said a press statement by the TDP.

"It is unfortunate that TRS has made it a personal agenda to attack companies serving the Telugu Desam Party. Tech companies that were motivated on one call of N Chandrababu Naidu to build Cyberabad are now facing the brunt in the new regime of TRS. This is motivated, and the future of these companies have been jeopardised due to YCP and TRS conspiracy," the Telugu Desam Party alleged.

The press statement further claims that Hyderabad has been made insecure with cyber-crime and the situation has worsened, with no security for the companies doing business in Hyderabad.

"When an issue such as the theft of TDP's data comes up, it is natural that all TDP supporters in India and all over the world take to express their anger through social media. TDP data includes the welfare and insurance details of our cadres," the release stated.

"It's the sole property of our 70 lakh cadres. No government has the right to steal our data. This data theft by opponents will have serious consequences for them," it threatened.

