KCR's Party Takes Early Lead In Key Telangana Election

Telangana's ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) was ahead in a tight race with the BJP as votes were counted in the high-stakes election to the Munugode assembly constituency this morning.

For Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, a win is important as this is the first election since he launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), declaring his national ambitions ahead of the 2024 election.

The bypoll was necessary after the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who switched to the BJP earlier this year. The main contest is between the BJP's Raj Gopal Reddy, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and the Congress' Palvai Sravanthi.

The bypoll emerged as one of the costliest in recent times with allegations of candidates lavishing money and sops on voters.

The BJP hopes for a victory in Munugode to establish itself as the main alternative to the TRS ahead of next year's Telangana election after recent victories in the Dubbak and Huzurabad assembly bypolls and also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

For the Congress, losing Munogode will be a massive blow after its string of defeats in Telangana, including in the 2014 and 2018 state elections.