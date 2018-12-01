KCR's Daughter Dares Rahul Gandhi To Back Telangana Demands In Parliament

The TRS MP said Mr Rahul's love for Telangana was only for the sake of votes.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP K Kavitha yesterday dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to support their demands in Parliament during the winter session next month.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's speech at an election rally in Nizamabad, the TRS Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad said if Mr Gandhi had true love for Telangana, he should back TRS MPs on the issues they plan to raise in Parliament.

Ms Kavitha, who is the daughter of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, asked Rahul Gandhi if he would stand with TRS MPs on the demand to pass a bill to increase reservation for Muslims and tribals to 12 per cent each in the state.

She also demanded the Congress president to support Telangana farmers by writing a letter to the Prime Minister for setting up the national turmeric board. She also sought his support in their fight for national status to Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

The TRS MP said Mr Rahul's love for Telangana was only for the sake of votes. She wondered why he never stood with her in Parliament when she was fighting for the establishment of national turmeric board.

She said the Congress president hardly visited Telangana during last four years.

She said the people of Nizamabad knew very well the development activities in the last four years.

"Mr Rahul needs to know about his constituency Amethi and about development activities there because his constituency has not yet developed," she said.