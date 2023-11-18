K Kavitha Faints During Roadshow, Then Posts 'Doing Just Well' With Video

Kavitha fell unwell due to dehydration, said a statement by her team.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha fainted on Saturday while campaigning for her party's candidate ahead of the state elections in Telangana's Itikyal.

#WATCH | BRS MLC K Kavitha fell unconscious during a road show at Itikyal in Telangana



(Source: BRS) pic.twitter.com/VRIBlvALF2 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

The incident occurred when Ms Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was addressing her supporters using a microphone from an open-top vehicle. Suddenly, she turned around and fell down.

According to a statement released by Ms Kavitha's team, she fell unwell due to dehydration and that the campaign restarted after a short break.

Sorry for the little scare. I'm doing just well, also happened to have met this sweet little girl and after spending time with her I'm feeling a little more energetic. #KCROnceAgain campaign to resume shortly. ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/YaO1Siw7Vk — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) November 18, 2023

Some time later, Ms Kavitha put out a video of herself seated on a bed inside a house and speaking to a little girl. "Sorry for the little scare. I'm doing just well, also happened to have met this sweet little girl and after spending time with her I'm feeling a little more energetic. #KCROnceAgain campaign to resume shortly," she posted on X.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

In the previous assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), then known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, bagging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress was at a distant second with just 19 seats.

