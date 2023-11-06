KCR's Helicopter Develops Technical Problem, Diverts Back To Land Safely

KCR's chopper developed a technical problem after taking off.

A helicopter carrying Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for an election rally ran into trouble this morning, but landed safely after being diverted.

The chopper developed a technical problem after taking off from the Chief Minister's farmhouse near Hyderabad for Devarakadra, around 130 km from the state capital.

The pilot diverted the helicopter back to his farmhouse 20 minutes after taking off, avoiding any untoward incident, reports said. "The alert pilot diverted the chopper to CM KCR's farm house and landed safely," said an official release.

Another helicopter was arranged by the aviation company for the Chief Minister's constituency campaign tour. KCR, as the Chief Minister is referred to as, is scheduled to address an election rally in Devarakadra this afternoon.

His Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy faced a similar incident earlier this year. The government plane he was on had returned to the airport 24 minutes after taking-off due to technical glitch.

The chief minister was flying to Delhi from Vijaywada to attend a preparatory meeting for the Global Investors' Conference.