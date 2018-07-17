Injured Panther Cub Rescued In Hyderabad, Put Under Medical Care

The panther was given primary treatment and taken back to the veterinary hospital in Nehru Zoological park last night, officials said.

Telangana | | Updated: July 17, 2018 23:34 IST
The cub, which is less than a year old, was rescued yesterday by a team (Representational)

Hyderabad: 

An injured female panther cub, trapped in a snare in Bansuwada reserve forests in Telangana, was rescued and put under medical care at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

The cub, which is less than a year old, was rescued yesterday by a team of veterinarians, who found that it had injuries in the right forelimb, an official release said. 

The panther was given primary treatment and taken back to the veterinary hospital in Nehru Zoological park last night, it said.

The panther was now eating well, the release said. 

