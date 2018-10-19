In Poll Bound Telangana, Police Seize Rs 59 Lakh Hawala Money

Fiveve people including the driver of a TDP youth wing leader were arrested. (Representational)

Hawala money to the tune of Rs 59 lakh was seized and five people, including the driver of a TDP youth wing leader, were arrested for allegedly planning to transport it to Jagityal district in poll-bound Telangana, police said Friday.

A car and six mobile phones were also seized along with the cash on Wedesday, a police release said.

The car driver of TDP youth wing state Vice-President Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar was among those arrested, it said.

Investigation was on to ascertain whether the money was meant for illegal use in the December 7 assembly elections or for any other unlawful purpose, the release said.

The five arrested along with seized material had been handed over to Income Tax Department, for further investigation, it added.