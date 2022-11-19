In KCR's Daughter vs BJP MP, "Obscene" Remarks Get Slipper-Beating Threat

Dharmapuri Arvind's home was attacked on Friday.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator K Kavitha on Friday lashed out at BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, who has been accused of taking a double-meaning swipe at her, calling him a "chhichora" (degenerate) and saying she would "beat him with her slippers".

"Arvind ji is like 'keechar' (muck). We don't throw stones at him. He is a 'chhichora' kind of person. It's unfortunate that such a person is in BJP," Ms Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR, said.

"If you continue to use such language, I will beat you with slippers in the Nizamabad chowrastha (crossing). We won't keep quiet," she added as a warning.

She was responding to questions by the media about vandalism at the BJP MP's house in Hyderabad by supporters of the TRS over his remarks. Mr Arvind's aides were quoted as saying that a few idols and a car were damaged by stone-throwing attackers.

In a tweet, Mr Arvind said, "TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother and created a ruckus."

In response to Ms Kavitha saying that she would beat him with her slippers, he announced that he had filed a police complaint and said he would hit her father KCR with slippers and his party's women's wing "would take care of her".

The residence of the Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad was attacked by people wearing TRS flags and scarves who also burnt an effigy of the BJP leader on Friday, prompting the police to disperse them.

A police complaint has been filed against about 50 unnamed individuals and eight people have been taken into custody, news agency PTI reported.

During a press conference, Mr Arvind was accused of making an "obscene" comment about the Chief Minister's family, based on reports in a section of media that suggested that the BJP tried to lure Ms Kavitha into its fold.

He also alleged that Ms Kavitha had called up Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her willingness to join the national party after she was ignored during the name change function of TRS to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi).

Ms Kavitha, who lost to the BJP MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had earlier in the day said some friends of the BJP had approached her to join the party, but she refused the "offer".