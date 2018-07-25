Hyderabad To Become A Global City: Telangana Minister

Necessary plans are underway to make Hyderabad a truly global city, says Minister

Implementation of the Real Estate Regulation & Development Act, creation of a water grid, construction of a regional ring road and satellite townships are planned during 2018-19, Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao said today.

"The government is committed to making Hyderabad a truly global city and necessary plans are underway. A comprehensive scheme to develop all urban local bodies is also being prepared," Mr Rao said, while commenting on the annual report (2017-18) and actionplan (2018-19) of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department.

The report was released today. Operation of metro rail, completion of outer ring road, replacement of traditional lights with LED streetlights, steady progress of all ongoing drinking water projects setting up of open gym equipment and infrastructure, especially roads, were the achievements of 2017-18, he said.

Telangana would soon have more than 50 per cent of its population in urban areas, Mr Rao said.

The Real Estate Regulation & Development Act would be effective during 2018 and it was a mission to ensure protection of home buyers' interests, Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar said.

"We also aim to start the functioning of the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (H-UMTA) which will be the umbrella authority for an integrated transport planning and execution," he said.

The government would begin work on the infrastructure not only in Hyderabad, but in all the urban local bodies in the coming three years, Mr Kumar said.

The works include underground drainage, setting up of sewage treatment plants and measures aimed at improving the quality of life, he said.