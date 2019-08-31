Man Sets Guinness Record For 1 Leg Full Contact Knee Strikes In 3 Minutes

Hyderabadi man B Sai Deepak Patel set a new Guinness World Record

Hyderabad man B Sai Deepak Patel set a new Guinness World Record by doing 87 one leg full contact knee strikes in 3 minutes while wearing 5-kilogram ankle weights.

The 23-year-old man already has two other records -- 142 full contact elbow strikes in one minute (alternate elbows), and 175 one leg full contact knee strikes (one leg) in three minutes.

Sharing an email received from the World Records body, which acknowledged his achievement, Mr Patel said he gave credit to his guru M Jayanth Reddy for the guidance due to which he was able to achieve the record.

He broke the record on April 7 after which a certificate was issued to him by the Guinness Book of World Records. He has dedicated his achievement to the Army personnel and wants to promote the Fit India Movement.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.