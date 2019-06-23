Hyderabad Cops Arrest Burglar, Recover USD 5,000 From His Possession

Police arrested a burglar from a residential suburb of Hyderabad

Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old burglar from Saroornagar residential suburb of Hyderabad and recovered 5000 US dollars from him.

Three burglars, identified as Indravath Suresh, Jatavath Santhosh Naik and Banoth Balaji, had barged into the house of a doctor in Vaishalinagar colony in Champapet in mid-May and had allegedly stolen Rs 35,000 and 5,000 US dollars from a house.

Jatavath Santhosh Naik was arrested yesterday, and 5000 US dollars was recovered from him.

Indravath Suresh was arrested on May 15 and was sent to judicial custody, while the third accused Banoth Balaji is still absconding.