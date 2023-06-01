'Has No Right To Celebrate Telangana Formation Day': YS Sharmila Slams KCR

"YSRTP wishes to ask 10 questions. It is about the state of Telangana."

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Thursday raised objections against Chief Minister KCR for celebrating Telangana Formation Day and accused him of cheating people of the state on every front.

Ms Sharmila also sought answers from KCR on 10 questions raised by the YSR Telangana Party ahead of Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

"KCR is going all out to celebrate Telangana Formation Day and has appealed to the people to celebrate this 10th year with bigger excitement. Does he actually have a right to lead these celebrations when he has failed the state on every front, and deceived every person," she alleged.

Ms Sharmila, while speaking to ANI said, "It has been nine years since the state of Telangana was formed, we are entering the 10th year tomorrow and KCR is celebrating his accomplishments."

"YSRTP wishes to ask 10 questions. It is about the state of Telangana. Why has KCR made Telangana into a debt-ridden state? Why has KCR not kept farmer promises against debt cancellation? Why no jobs? There are many questions KCR needs to answer," she said.

She further said, "KCR is the richest and most corrupt politician in Indian politics. KCR has amassed so much wealth that he is capable and willing of financing even the parliament election provided they uphold his leadership. So what does that mean, everybody knows that KCR himself is flaunting his money so much, so why isn't the BJP initiating an inquiry on Kaleshwaram?"

YSR Telangana Party Chief released a poster here at Martyr Memorial demanding that KCR answer the questions pertaining to debts on state, increase in wealth, delay in provision of irrigation facilities, loan waiver for farmers, double bedroom houses, jobs and pension among others.

