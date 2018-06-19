Four Arrested For Allegedly Raping 30-Year-Old Widow In Telangana The woman, a daily wage worker, was returning to her house in Kalwakurthy town last night when four persons in the age group of 25 to 30 came on two motorcycles and forcibly took her to the premises of a government educational institute.

Share EMAIL PRINT During interrogation, the accused claimed that only two of them had "raped" the woman. (Representational) Hyderabad: Four persons were today taken into custody for allegedly raping a 30-year-old widow in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana,the police said.



The woman, a daily wage worker, was returning to her house in Kalwakurthy town last night when four persons in the age group of 25 to 30 came on two motorcycles and forcibly took her to the premises of a government educational institute and allegedly raped her, they said.



After hearing her cries, some locals went to her rescue even as the four fled the scene leaving behind their two-wheelers, a senior police official said.



Police later nabbed them.



The woman was sent for medical tests, the official added.



During interrogation, the accused claimed that only two of them had "raped" the woman, he said.



The woman's husband had died eight years ago and she has two children, police said.



