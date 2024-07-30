Hyderabad Software Engineer Invites 2 Friends To Celebrate New Job, They Rape Her

The software engineer was assaulted in a hotel.

A software engineer and a married woman were raped in two separate incidents in Telangana. The software engineer was gang-raped by her childhood friend and their common friend at a hotel in Hyderabad while the other woman was sexually assaulted by the driver of a bus she was travelling in.

The software engineer told the police that she was offered a job and joined her childhood friend, Gautham Reddy, and a common friend to celebrate at a bar in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram on Monday evening.

Vanasthalipuram Police Inspector D Jalender Reddy said, "They went to a bar and restaurant attached to a hotel. After Reddy and their friend got drunk, both of them took her to a room in the hotel and gang-raped her. The girl and Reddy studied together from Class 2 to Class 10."

The married woman was travelling from Nirmal to Prakasam district in a private bus. She told the police that she was sexually assaulted by the driver, who had stuffed a cloth in her mouth, in the early hours of Tuesday.

"On learning that she had complained to police, the driver, Krishna, ran away. We intercepted the bus near Tarnaka when it was entering Hyderabad city and took the other driver of the bus, Seshaiah, into custody. He is being questioned," said Osmania Police Inspector Rajender.

