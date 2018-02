A fire scare on the helicopter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao minutes before it was to take off in Karimnagar district set the alarm bells ringing today, officials said.Smoke was detected emanating from a bag carrying a communications battery kit inside the chopper and alert security personnel immediately picked it up and threw it out.The incident occurred in Karimnagar, minutes before the Chief Minister was to leave for Adilabad district.The Chief minister's son and Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao said he was safe. "Just checked up with CMO team. All is well with Hon'ble CM and he is continuing his tour in Adilabad district," he tweeted.