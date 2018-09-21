Faux Pas In Congress' Telangana Manifesto Shows KCR's Partyman As Its Own

KR Suresh Reddy (right) joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi earlier in September.

The Congress today revised its manifesto and election committees for poll-bound Telangana by excluding former Andhra Pradesh speaker KR Suresh Reddy, who is part of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) now.



Mr Reddy's name was earlier "erroneously" included in the manifesto, election committee and coordination committees, the party said.



Reddy had joined the TRS earlier this month.



The faux pas set social media abuzz, as the lists went viral with the TRS poking fun at the Congress.



Mr Reddy was the speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2009.



He has been a four-time MLA of the Congress from the Balkonda Assembly constituency.