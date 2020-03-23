Case Against Telangana Cop For Not Informing Of Son's Arrival From London

SM Ali is currently working as sub-divisional police officer for Kothagudem town in Telangana.

A case has been registered against a deputy superintendent of police and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter, who later tested positive for coronavirus, from London recently, the police said today.

According to the police, DSP SM Ali failed to inform authorities who have mandated foreign returnees to inform them about their arrival and also be in quarantine for 14 days.

The father-son duo also attended a few social gatherings before they were put in quarantine.

The officials later quarantined both as mandated by the State Government.

SM Ali is currently working as sub-divisional police officer for Kothagudem town in Telangana.

The police booked a case under IPC section 188 (disobedience of public servant's order).

A police official said along with the DSP, his wife and son, a few police home guards and gunmen who were on duty with the official are also in quarantine.