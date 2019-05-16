Congress Seeks Polling Percentage Details In 4 Telangana Lok Sabha Seats

Lok Sabha polls were held in Telangana on April 11. (Representational)

The Congress in Telangana on Wednesday urged the State Chief Electoral Officer to provide details of polling percentage up to 5 pm in four parliamentary constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls held in the state on April 11.

In a letter to the CEO, senior Congress leader and former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy sought copies of polling station-wise polling figures up to 5 pm for the four constituencies.

Mr Reddy had earlier sought information on polling details claiming an unusual increase in the percentage of votes cast.

Mr Reddy said he wanted the information to make a study of the polling pattern in the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Nizamabad, Secunderabad, Khammam and Chevella, "in view of the overall spike in polling witnessed in the state, after 5 PM on the day of polling."

Mr Reddy alleged that the CEO "shied away" from making polling station-wise votes polled up to 5 PM.

Citing official information, Mr Reddy had earlier claimed that there was a 5.26 per cent increase in poll percentage from the polling day to the next day.

