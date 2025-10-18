Chain Snatcher Stabs Cop To Death While Being Taken To Police Station

A 42-year-old constable was allegedly stabbed to death by a habitual offender while he was being taken to a police station in Nizamabad city, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred between 8.30 PM and 9 PM on October 17.

The accused, Shaik Riyaz (24), who was caught in connection with a case, attacked E Pramod with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler by the constable to the police station in Nizamabad city.

The accused fled the scene, a police official said.

Pramod, who suffered injuries, subsequently died.

One Sub-Inspector, who was following the constable's bike sustained injuries on his fingers when the accused also attacked him, police said.

Expressing grief over the death of the constable, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy directed Nizamabad Police Commissioner to form special teams to arrest the accused.

The DGP further instructed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone-I, S Chandrashekhar Reddy to visit Nizamabad and monitor the situation, an official release said.

Reddy also asked the IGP to console the constable's family members and provide them with necessary assistance.

The DGP issued orders to launch a search operation and arrest the accused immediately based on the evidence available, the release said.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya told reporters that efforts were on to nab the accused and eight teams have been formed to track him down.

He said it was unfortunate that people were busy clicking photographs instead of helping the police in shifting the injured constable to hospital.

"Even the auto-rickshaws did not stop when our Sub-Inspector requested them to take the injured constable to the hospital," he added.

Pramod was working in Central Crime Station (CCS)--a wing of Nizamabad Police Commissionerate.

The police department will stand with the bereaved family and will do everything possible to support them, the Commissioner said.

Announcing a cash reward of Rs 50,000, police said the accused was involved in robbery, dacoity and murder.

Any credible information leading to identification, location or arrest is urgently requested, they said.

Police said information about the accused can be provided on 'Dial 100' or 8712659793 / 8712659777. The informer's name will be kept secret, police added.

A murder case was registered. Further investigations were on.

