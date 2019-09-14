Case Filed Against Veterinarian After Pet Dog At KCR's House Dies

The handler of pet dogs at the chief minister's residence registered the case against the veterinarian.

A case of criminal negligence being filed against a veterinary doctor after a dog died in the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's residence in Hyderabad has been criticised as cruel irony by opposition parties and on social media.

The 11-month-old dog, named 'Haski', died allegedly after the veterinarian gave it an injection on Wednesday.

On a complaint by Asif Ali Khan, the handler of pet dogs at the chief minister's residence, the police registered a case and took up investigations. The complainant alleged that the dog died due to negligence by the doctor and the in-charge of the clinic, news agency IANS reported.

"It's a cruel joke on the ongoing dengue deaths in Telangana, due to criminal negligence of KCR's government," said BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar.

"BJP wishes, if CM had even half of the love towards people, so many poor children wouldn't be dying of dengue," he said.

Nearly 3,000 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the last couple of weeks and there have been deaths too, along with certificates issued by hospitals saying cause of death is dengue.

But the government is in denial. Health minister Etela Rajinder says unless a government-appointed committee certifies it as dengue, after blood samples test positive in Elisa test, they will not count it as a dengue death.

Both the government and private hospitals are running full. Doctors and paramedical staff say they are really stretched catering to the demand for medical attention.

While many are testing positive for dengue, thousands more are suffering from viral fever, influenza and flu symptoms. Being complacent is not an option since no one wants to take any chances.

Both the BJP and the Congress are asking for the government to concede that there is an emergency health situation and take appropriate measures.

"How many cases need to be filed on CM KCR and his government for this unaccountable governance? How many cases need to be filed on Health Minister Eatela Rajender for not even accounting for hundreds of dengue deaths and dengue fever cases?" they ask.

