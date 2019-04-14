Body Of Missing Telangana Techie Stuffed In Suitcase, Thrown In Drain

Hyderabad police have registered a case and sent the woman's body for post-mortem.

The body of a woman working as a software engineer was found stuffed inside a suitcase, thrown into a drain on Sunday in Medchal, a small town just outside Hyderabad city, police said.

Locals spotted an abandoned suitcase close to a school in Medchal and alerted police officials who then opened the suitcase to find the body.

The woman from East Godavari district, was reportedly missing for the last two days, according to the police.

Hyderabad police have registered a case and sent the woman's body for post-mortem.

More details are awaited.

